Wednesday, 01 April 2020 - 16:23

T20 world cup could be postponed by two years

The men’s T 20 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia this October, will be postponed for two years according to reports.

This is due to the global impact of Covid-19, the new coronavirus.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from October 10 to November 15 in seven venues in Australia.