Duckworth-Lewis in rain affected games : Lewis no more

Thursday, 02 April 2020 - 19:45

Tony Lewis the co-founder of the mind boggling but resolutely implemented Duckworth-Lewis system across all formats of cricket has died at the age of 78.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its sadness at the death of mathematician Tony Lewis, who co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system of calculating target scores in rain-affected limited-overs matches.

Lewis, developed the original Duckworth-Lewis method jointly with Frank Duckworth, which was adopted by the ICC in 1999

Tony Lewis, was a former university lecturer whose name will forever be synonymous with cricket's Duckworth-Lewis rain rules.

He became an unlikely star of world cricket, and was propelled to fame in 1999 when his complex formula, devised in conjunction with his fellow mathematician Frank Duckworth, was officially adopted by the ICC to help calculate fair run-chases in the event of overs being lost to rain during that summer's World Cup.

The impact that the two men had on the sport is best illustrated by the problems that rain delays had caused until they came forward with their algorithmic solution in the mid-1990s.



Their calculations may have baffled generations of cricket lovers over the past two decades, but they have been universally recognised as the best solution yet devised to the sport's most intractable problem.

Geoff Allardice, ICC's General Manager, added: "Tony's contribution to cricket is huge. The present-day system of resetting targets in international cricket is based on the one developed by him and Frank more than two decades ago.