Future tournaments and schedules are uncertain - New Zealand cricket

New Zealand CEO David White says many of the upcoming tournaments have become uncertain due to the current situation.



The New Zealand team also had to restrict their tour of Australia to one game last month.



The chief executive of New Zealand Cricket said that many tournaments would be postponed since many countries have been shut down due to the coronavirus risk.