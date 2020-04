Saturday, 04 April 2020 - 8:21

England's centrally contracted players, both men and women, have agreed to forgo a portion of their salaries for the next three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The men's centrally contracted players will donate GBP 500,000 to the England Cricket Board and selected good causes, the equivalent to a 20% pay cut for the next three months.

The charities to benefit will be decided by the players over the next week.