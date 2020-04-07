Sri+Lanka+cricketers+given+home+based+training+schedules++

Sunday, 05 April 2020 - 20:06

Sri Lanka Cricket head coach Micky Arthur expressed his concern over the difficulties faced by Sri Lankans in general due to the global coronavirus epidemic.

Joining in for a media briefing with SLC, he said that during this time away from the field, Sri Lankan players were given instructions and activities to maintain their physical fitness.

Coach Micky Arthur said that each athlete was given home-based training activities and they will be supervised.

He further said that although all the sports including world cricket has come to a standstill, he is already paying attention to the matches that Sri Lanka will be facing next year.