T-20 world cup has not been cancelled

The organizers say that a decision has not been made to cancel the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.



Nick Hockley, chief executive of the World Twenty20 organizing committee, said that although many sports competitions around the world have been postponed due to the global epidemic of Covid 19, they are exploring all possibilities of hosting the Twenty20 World Cup.



This year's Twenty20 World Cup was to be held from October 10 to November 15.



Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, led by Lasith Malinga, won the T20 world cup exactly six years ago.



