Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 18:00

Shoaib Akhtar suggests and India-Pakistan 3 match one day tournament to raise funds

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has suggested that India and Pakistan should hold a three-match one-day series to raise funds for both countries to fight off the corona virus.



The two countries have not hosted a one-day international series since 2007, the PTI reported. Akhtar told the press that people of both countries would not comment on the outcome of the this tournament now.



However, Pakistan and India are under Lockdown and Shoaib Akhtar has stated that it is the responsibility of the authorities to organize the tournament.