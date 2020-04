Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 11:23

Soccer players to be tested for Covid-19 before the resumption of tournaments

Richard Bevan, head of the England's league's football managers, states that all players should be tested for coronavirus infection before the resumption of the now-suspended England League football tournament.



Not only in England, but also in the world, all major professional soccer tournaments have been suspended due to the global epidemic of coronavirus.