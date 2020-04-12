Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 9:36

IPL to be called off - BCCI stand to loose INR 30 billion

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be postponed this year, according to reports.



State authorities have decided to extend the lockdown period in India to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



13th IPL The tournament was to be held on the 29th of March and was temporarily postponed until the 15th due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Given the current state of affairs, it will inevitably have to be postponed or cancelled.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India states that they will incur a loss of around 30 billion indian rupees