Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 13:41

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Sharif retires

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Sharif has decided to retire from cricket.



He is the fast bowler to take the highest number of wickets in first class matches for Bangladesh.



Mohammad Sharif has represented Bangladesh in 10 Tests and nine One Day Internationals.



Sharif, who joined Bangladesh team in 2001 as a 17-year-old, lost his place in the squad following the 2003 World Cup due to injuries.



Sharif joined the squad again after nine months and last represented the national team in 2007.



He also said that he intends to give his experience to the new players in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.