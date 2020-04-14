Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 20:27

All cricket bqards should work together - Mohammed Azharuddin

1

Shares 158

Views

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin says that all cricket boards should work together to prepare a new calendar for the next two years due to the cancellation of several cricket tournaments due to the global coronavirus pandemic.



He is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and said that time should be allocated for the Indian Premier League.



IPL tournament is an important event not only for local players but for many international cricketers as well.



India, which was on lockdown for 21-day to curb the spread of the corona virus, is taking steps to extend the lockdown period.





