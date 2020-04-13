England+expect+at+least+one+tour+after+June+-+Ashely+Giles
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 9:39
England expect at least one tour after June - Ashely Giles
49

Views
England cricket director Ashley Giles says that the England team will be able to attend at least one tournament after June.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, a number of cricket tournaments with Australia, Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies have been postponed indefinitely.
