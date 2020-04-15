Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 17:04

India's head coach Ravi Shastri makes a request

India's head coach Ravi Shastri has asked cricket fans to stay indoors during the Covid 19 virus epidemic.



He said in his Twitter account that the spread of the virus is a challenge like a World Cup.



Meanwhile, Treasurer of the Indian Cricket Board Arun Dumal said that the decision of the Indian Premier League has not yet been finalized.