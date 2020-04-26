Proposal+to+hold+IPL+in+Sri+Lanka

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 20:31

Sri Lanka Cricket has suggested to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to hold the Indian Premier League 2020 edition in Sri Lanka due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCI postponed the Indian Premier League 2020 indefinitely yesterday.

The IPL, scheduled to start on March 29, was earlier postponed till April 15, but with the nationwide lockdown enforced to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India extended till May 3, the cricket board has postponed the cash-rich league until further notice.