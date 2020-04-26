Friday, 17 April 2020 - 8:54

ICC accept India's arguments about the cancellation of matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has accepted the arguments of Indian Cricket Board lawyers that Indian cricket cannot participate in matches with Pakistan without their government's approval.



This was after investigating a complaint by Pakistan that they had suffered a major financial loss due to the cancellation of cricket matches by India.



According to the decision of the International Cricket Association (ICC), India and Pakistan will get equal points in the upcoming Women's ODI series.



Therefore, according to Indian media, the Indian women's cricket team will qualify for the 2021 World Cup.