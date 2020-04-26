Friday, 17 April 2020 - 15:58

ICC split points between the six teams due to the cancellation of tournaments

Due to the cancellation of three scheduled ICC tournaments in the women's cricket championships, the points have been divided equally among the teams.



Meanwhile, due to the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, the Indo-Pakistani women's one-day international tournament has not been held.



Two more international tournaments have been suspended due to the global Covid Nineteen pandemic.



These are the matches between South Africa and Australia whihc were to be held in South Africa and the New Zealand - Sri Lanka Women's ODI Series which was to be held in Sri Lanka



The Women's ICC World Cup will be held in New Zealand next year.