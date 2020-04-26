Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 7:05

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021 'very unrealistic unless vaccine is found'

A leading global health scientist says that it is "very unrealistic" the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will take place next year unless a coronavirus vaccine has been found by then.



Professor Devi Sridhar said the development of effective and affordable treatment would be a "game-changer" in whether the postponed Games take place.



The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organisers held an executive board meeting this week at which they reiterated their hope the Games can be the "light at the end of the tunnel".