16-year-old Iranian youth chess player defeats World Chess Champion, Sven Magnus Carlsen

Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 11:32

16-year-old Iranian youth chess player defeats world chess champion Magnus Carlson and wins the tournament prize money of US $ 14,000

Alirisa Firouza, defeated the Norwegian World Chess Champion by 8.5 points to 7.5 points in the finals of the online championship.

The tournament, which consisted of 131 matches over a seven-month period, saw 128 competitors take part, where Magnus Carlson, lost to the 16-year-old Iranian youth in the finals

World Chess Champion, Sven Magnus Carlsen is a Norwegian chess grandmaster who is the current World Chess Champion, World Rapid Chess Champion and World Blitz Chess Champion. Carlsen first reached the top of the FIDE world rankings in 2010, and trails only Garry Kasparov in time spent as the highest rated player in the world. His peak classical rating of 2882 is the highest in history.

Carlsen became World Chess Champion in 2013 by defeating Viswanathan Anand. In the following year, he retained his title against Anand, and won both the 2014 World Rapid Championship and World Blitz Championship, thus becoming the first player to hold all three titles simultaneously; a feat he repeated in 2019. He defended his classical world title against Sergey Karjakin in 2016, and against Fabiano Caruana in 2018.