Quinton+de+Kock+released+from+South+African+test+captaincy++

Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 20:32

South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith had played just eight Tests and was 22-years old when he was named captain and took over from Shaun Pollock and went on to captain for 109 Tests for over 11 years.



Cricket South Africa have not put a date on when they will announce the new Test captain, but with the country on lockdown until the end of April and cricket unlikely to resume for several months according to espncricinfo reports.

Quinton de Kock will not be named South Africa's Test captain even though there is no clear candidate for the position yetSouth Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith says that releasing of Quinton de Kock from the Test captaincy is to enhance his role as a wicket keeper and batsman.However, Quinton de Kock will continue to be the country's ODI captain.Among teams competing in the World Test Championship, only India and New Zealand have the same captain across all three formats.With the retirements of Vernon Philander, Hashim Amla, de Villiers, Dale Steyn (from red-ball cricket), Imran Tahir (from ODIs but not T20s) and JP Duminy in the last year, South Africa have lost a significant part of their senior players.