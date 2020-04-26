Monday, 20 April 2020 - 0:10

ICC anti-corruption operation continues

1

Shares 224

Views

The International Cricket Council states that the main anti-corruption operation continues despite the major cricket matches around the world being stopped due to the global epidemic of covid-19.



Alex Marshall, head of its anti-corruption operation, said that due to the discontinuation of cricket matches, the number of international players on social media has increased.



Alex Marshall, a former England police chief, said that match fixers could make contact with the players during this time.



He urged all international cricketers to be cautious about strangers approaching him.