Dave Whatmore appointed as director of Baroda Cricket Association

Former Sri Lankan cricket coach Dave Whatmore has been appointed as the Director of Cricket of Baroda Cricket Association.



The 1996-World Cup-winning coach with Sri Lanka was appointed in his new role on Sunday.



The Baroda region of Gujarat is regarded as one of the places where the greatest Indian cricketers have been produced.



In his new responsibility with BCA as Director of Cricket Whatmore will supervise the roles the age-group coaches - of Under-23, Under-19 and Under-16.



Whatmore, who has previously coached Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan apart from Sri Lanka, was until recently the head coach of Kerala's senior men's side.



Whatmore and Kerala parted ways at the end of a disappointing 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, where the side finished second-last (17th out of 18 teams) in the combined Groups A & B points table with a solitary win in eight matches. They also failed to qualify for the knockouts in the one-day championships.



In India, besides Kerala, he has been involved with the National Cricket Academy and the Under-19 team apart from coaching Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.