Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 0:04

China starts building the worlds largest football stadium

With the spread of the corona virus slowing down, China is planning to spend US$ 1.7 billion to build the world's largest football stadium in Ganzhou.



It is expected to be completed by 2022.



The Chinese media further stated that the stadium, which is shaped like a lotus, has the capacity to accommodate 100,000 spectators.