South+Africa+tour+of+Sri+Lanka+postponed+indefinitely+

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 18:04

South Africa's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for June, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The SLC stated that this decision was taken based on the prevailing covid-19 pandemic. The dates for these tournaments will be announced in the future.The South African team was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka in June to play three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour.This is the second one-day series with ODI league points at stake to be postponed, after Island vs Bangladesh.

Two series that count towards the Test Championship - Sri Lanka v England and Bangladesh v Australia - have also been postponed due to the pandemic.