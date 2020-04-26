Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 21:44

Pakistan cricket board was too relaxed on corruption - Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team says that Pakistan Cricket Board has been severely impacted by the relaxed measures taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board on corruption and irregularities.



As a result, the country's credibility in cricket has been damaged, he has said.