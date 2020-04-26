Lasith+Malinga+named+the+greatest+bowler+in+the+history+of+IPL

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 - 10:09

Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Lasith Malinga was rated as greatest bowler in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) by his contemporaries, who are also commentators.

Malinga was picked ahead of bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine and others.

Since the start of the IPL, Mumbai Indians have taken 170 wickets in 122 matches.

The nominations were made on the 13th anniversary of the IPL tournament.

Malinga has been named the greatest bowler in the history of IPL by a committee of fifty cricket experts.

Sports experts Kevin Pietersen, Dean Jones, Mathew Hayden, Aakash Chopra, Graeme Smith, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop and Tom Moody were part of a 50-member list including former cricketers, statisticians, analysts, senior sports journalists.



Malinga registered his best bowling figures against Delhi franchise in IPL 2011 when he took five wickets for 13 runs in 3.4 overs.

Malinga, the first Sri Lankan to claim four wickets in four deliveries, in T20s as well as ODI's also beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Imran Tahir and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were also part of the nominee list.

Lasith Malinga also helped Mumbai Indians to win IPL 2019 final against Chennai Super Kings by defending nine runs in the final over. He picked up the wickets of Shane Watson who scored 80 of 59 balls and Shardul Thakur in the final over to help MI win the match by one run and the title for the fourth time. With CSK needing two off the last ball, Lasith Malinga executed a perfect slower ball, trapping Shardul Thakur in front to help Mumbai win the finals.



Rohit Sharma commented about Malinga, saying "that's what champions do. I had confidence in him. He also had confidence he could do it. I thought we could use Hardik for the 20th, but wanted to back someone who has done it for us. Malinga has done it many times in the past, so not a very difficult decision".





