Thursday, 23 April 2020

League football tournament in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

The Central Asian country of Turkmenistan is due to start the league football tournament from the 26th of this month.



The tournament, which was scheduled to begin in March with eight teams, was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.



However, they have decided to commence the tournament since there have been no cases of coronavirus infection reported in Turkmenistan.