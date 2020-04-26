Organise the IPL in Nov and the T20 world cup in Feb next year - Brendon McCullum

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 15:55

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum has called for the T20 World Cup to be postponed for next year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The men’s cricket T20 world cup was to be held from October to November this year in Australia.

However, he has suggested that the Indian Premier League to be held during this period.

The IPL tournament was supposed to start last month but has been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

McCullum, requested the T20 World Cup to be held in February next year.