Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 6:39

Need to prioritise The Hundred to generate revenue, interest - Tom Harrison

England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Tom Harrison has denied that there are any plans to scrap the Hundred and insisted on the need of it even more so - to generate revenue, interest and excitement in the game - following the COVID-19 outbreak.



However, given that the United Kingdom has been one of the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic - with over 138,000 confirmed cases and more than 18,000 deaths, the possibility of crowds returning to the game even after the situation improves and cricket resumes remains a bit of a challenge if The Hundred becomes the tournament of priority for ECB.