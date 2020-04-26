Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 6:44

Sana Mir announces international retirement

63

Views

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has announced her retirement, bringing to an end a 15-year career that saw her play 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.



She had announced a break from international cricket in November last year to recalibrate her future objectives and targets.



Sana made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005.



She finishes with 151 wickets across 120 ODIs -- joint-fourth on the all-time list -- and scored 1,630 runs, being one of the nine women cricketers who have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in the format.