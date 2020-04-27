James+Anderson+decides+to+auction+sporting+souvenirs+to+raise+funds+for+Covid-19+

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 14:59

England fast bowler James Anderson has decided to auction off his sporting souvenirs to raise funds for the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Accordingly, he will auction off the cricket bat, signature shirt and wicket used during the Test win in Cape Town, South Africa.

Earlier, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and South African veteran AB De Villiers auctioned off sports memorabilia in the fight against the covid 19 global pandemic.

James Anderson had long proved himself as one of the most skilful and prolific fast bowlers in England's history. He is the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets,