Pakistan+division+one+cricketers+and+tennis+players+stranded+in+Sri+Lanka+

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 8:30

Indian media has reported that 12 Pakistani division one cricketers who have come to participate in club cricket matches in Sri Lanka are currently stranded in Colombo due to the ban on international flights.

The players, including Azhar Atari and Abid Hassan, have also sought help from the Pakistani High Commission to return home.

However, they have been provided with accommodation by the local sports clubs.

Pakistani cricketers have come to Sri Lanka to meet the requirement of playing first class matches which is needed to participate in England's first-class matches.

Meanwhile, Indian media also reports that 3 Pakistani tennis players are also stranded in Sri Lanka due to travel restrictions.