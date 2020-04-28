Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 16:57

England counties should close the door on overseas players for the next two years - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says that the Board of Control for Cricket in England should look into the suspension of the participation of foreign players in the England county cricket tournament.



Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, all cricket matches in England have been suspended until July 1st.



According to a financial advisory service yesterday, the England and Wales Cricket Board has incurred losses of more than £ 85 million.



