Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:58

Azhar Ali to auction the bat that he used in scoring 300 against the West Indies

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali has decided to auction off several of his souvenirs to raise funds for the fight against the covid-19 global epidemic.

According to the foreign media reports, the cricket bat used when he scored a triple century against the West Indies in 2016 as well as the coat he wore for the Champions Trophy 2017 is to be auctioned.