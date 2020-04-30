Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 21:47

Tour de France 2020 to be scheduled in September

59

Views

The French government hopes to have the world's premier bicycling tour, the Tour de France 2020 to be scheduled in September.



It was previously scheduled to be held in August.



The Tour de France consists of 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days. It has been described as "the world’s most prestigious and most difficult bicycle race".