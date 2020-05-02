England+cricket+tour+to+go+ahead+in+January+next+year+

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 10:06

A new schedule has been drawn up for the Sri Lanka tour of England which was suspended due to the covid-19 global epidemic.

Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said the England squad would return to Sri Lanka in January next year.

The England team arrived in the island last March and returned home in ten days, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, just a week before the start of the first Test.