Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:28

West Indies tour of England to be rescheduled

The England and Wales Cricket Board says that they are in the process of preparing a new timetable for the upcoming Test series with the West Indies.



West Indies are due to arrive in England this month for a three match Test series. But due to the covid-19 pandemic, England postponed all their domestic and international tournaments.



They have decided not to host any cricket tournament before the 1st of July.



West Indies captain Joe Root and West Indies captain Jason Holder have joined the discussions on rescheduling the Test series between West Indies and England.