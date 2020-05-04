World Test championship points system is ridiculous - Michael Holding

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 14:22

West Indies cricketer Michael Holding says the system of awarding points at the World Test Championships is unacceptable and that it should be changed in the future.

Speaking to the Indian media, he said that under the current system, winning a two-match Test series, a team gets 60 points. However, he points out that a team that wins a five-match tournament gets only 24 points.

As per the current points system, the value for each Test match win in a two-match series is 60 points a game. However, if it's a five-match series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24. So basically, a team can only gain up to 120 points from a series, regardless of the number of matches.



He said that you should not be able to get the same amount of points (120) after playing five Test matches, by playing just two test matches.

Holding said there was no justification in that division and he called it a ‘ridiculous’ system.



