MCC+Cricket+Committee+to+appoint+Kumar+Sangakkara+as+Chairman+of+the+Marylebone+Cricket+Club+for+another+year

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 14:59

MCC Cricket Committee has agreed to appoint former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara as Chairman of the Marylebone Cricket Club for another year.

With the disruption of international cricket due to the spread of the coronavirus, the MCC committee has decided to invite Sangakkara, who started his term on October 1, 2019, to continue in office until September 30, 2021.

The annual conference is scheduled for June 24.

It is customary for a new chairman to be appointed by the incumbent chairman at the end of his term.