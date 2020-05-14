Friday, 08 May 2020 - 19:18

Euro 10 billion drop in the value of European footballers

2

Shares 247

Views

As a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, the value of international football players participating in major league tournaments in Europe has dropped by about Euro 10 billion.



Due to the risk of the coronavirus, European countries including England, Germany, Italy and Spain, discontinued league football matches and only Germany is ready to start its domestic tournament.



It is said that the major football clubs have suffered huge financial losses and the exchange value of the players has come down drastically.



Frenchman Kylian mbappe and Brazilian international star Neymar are still the highest-rated football players, with the number of players with a value of more than 100 million euros falling from 15 players to 8.