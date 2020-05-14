Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 8:53

FIFA fund to Sri Lanka football clubs

The Sri Lanka Football Federation stated that the funds provided by the International Football Federation will be provided to the Football Clubs under the covid-19 Relief Program from the 12.



The first phase will take place on May 12 and 13, while the second round of financial distributions will take place in the first week of June.



Teams participating in the Sri Lanka Football Federation League will receive from 100,000 - 300,000 rupees.



The Sri Lanka Football Federation stated that financial assistance will also be provided to former national football players, coaches and referees.