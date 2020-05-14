Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 14:17

FIFA explains the changes with the resumption of football for this year

The International Football Federation states that once the football matches suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic are resumed , five additional players will be allowed to be swapped in the teams.



The new change will be valid for tournaments scheduled to end this year, and will be evaluated annually.



On the side-lines, referees also have the option of discontinuing video technology support from the stadium.



This is taking into consideration the risk of virus transmission when officials work closely in a small spaces in a stadium.