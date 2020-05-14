Monday, 11 May 2020 - 9:45

Shafiqullah Shafiq, of the Afghanistan's cricket team, given a six-year ban for corruption

Shafiqullah Shafiq, the wicketkeeper of Afghanistan's cricket team, has been given a six-year ban for corruption.



He has been accused of corruption in the Afghanistan Premier League Twenty20 tournament in 2018 and the Bangladesh Premier League in 2019.