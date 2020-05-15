Friday, 15 May 2020 - 20:38

International Olympic Committee allocates $ 800 million for the financial impact of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics

32

Views

The International Olympic Committee has allocated $ 800 million to support the financial impact of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics this year.



The Committee stated "When the Olympic is held again, the cost-effective measures will not be obstructed as long as the quality will be maintained "