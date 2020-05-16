Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 8:54

Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim's bat for US $ 20,000

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has bought the bat used by Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim to score a double century against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013 for US $ 20,000.



This was at an auction for the covid-19 Prevention Fund in Bangladesh.