India getting ready to tour Sri Lanka for 3ODI's and 3 T20's

India's cricket governing body says India's cricket squad is ready for a tour of Sri Lanka if the government permits.



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has asked the Indian Cricket Board to visit the island for a tour of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s by the end of July.



Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that it will be able to hold matches without spectators in accordance with quarantine rules.



In response, Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said that if the health of his players is not a problem, they can visit Sri Lanka.



However, he emphasized that the decision depends on the approval of the government as well as easing travel restrictions.