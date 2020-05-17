Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:59

Pakistan looking forward to the tour of England

Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed optimism regarding the Pakistan tour of England.



The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Cricket Board of England have also signed an agreement with the Pakistan team, to tour England next summer.



However, due to the global covid 19 pandemic, cricket matches have been stopped all over the world.



Another discussion was held between the two cricket board on Friday about how to ensure the health of the players if the England tour is to take place.



Pakistan and England are scheduled to play three Test matches and three T20 internationals.