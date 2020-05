Monday, 18 May 2020 - 14:21

A pair of shoes worn by the US basketball legend Michael Jordan in his initial season in the NBA have fetched a record US$560,000 in an online auction.Ten bidders from across the globe competed for the basketball legend's autographed Nike Air Jordan 1 shoes before the online auction closed at $560,000 according to foreign media reports.The Nike Air Jordan 1s were made exclusively for Jordan, and featured red laces instead of black and white.