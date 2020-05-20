Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 18:28

Six players from the English premier league infected with Coronavirus

Six players representing three clubs in the England Premier League have been infected with the coronavirus.



Earlier, organizers decided to postpone the 28th edition of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Later, when it was decided to compete without an audience, the football clubs began to train.



Accordingly, players were tested for the coronavirus while training and it has been revealed that six players are infected. The players identitiy and the cuns have not been revealed.