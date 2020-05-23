සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Madonna breaks quarantine rules – claims that she has tested positive for covid-19 antibodies

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 22:04

American singer and songwriter Madonna find herself at the centre controversy after being seen at celebrity photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein's birthday party days after claiming that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The star appeared in a live stream from Steven Klein's birthday party on Saturday, and at least eight people are seen gathering in close proximity despite the quarantine orders.

The 61-year-old celebrity revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during her "quarantine diary" Instagram series on Thursday.

Madonna was reportedly ignoring social distancing rules at the party, hugging and standing very close to Steven Klein who is a long-time friend and neighbour according to foreign media reports.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in USA, antibody tests are used to determine whether or not a person has been exposed to Covid-19 by finding proteins the body produces to fight the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently state that if you have the antibodies, it doesn't not necessarily make you immune to the virus.

Last month, Madonna cancelled her then-ongoing Madame X tour over safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
