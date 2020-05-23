Another+group+of+persons+who+were+stranded+in+Colombo+to+return+to+their+villages+and+home+towns

Persons who were stranded in the Mirihana Police Division and Nugegoda area unable to return to their villages and home towns due to the curfew imposed in the Western Province, are due to be sent back today.

Accordingly, preparations had been made to send these people to their respective villages and home towns in Sri Lanka Transport Board buses from the Mirihana Police Sports Grounds from 7.00 am today under police protection.

It has been decided to subject these people to a medical examination prior to transporting them to their villages and home towns.